Don't blame the journos for the media stumbles... or not just the journos at any rate. They’re caught in a tricky moment, a campaign when all politics is local -- electorate-by-electorate local -- and all news is, well, not.

Welcome to campaigning in Australia’s news deserts.

With the still-recent death of local media coupled with the decade-long slashing of journalistic resources, journalists have been forced to hack their way to a solution, holding out to both their polarised readers and the party leaders a safe critique of performance that could link the two sides together in a national narrative.