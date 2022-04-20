Tonight Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese will face off in the first leaders’ debate of the election campaign. But don’t expect many voters to tune in. The debate will be broadcast on pay-TV channel Sky News (and the Courier-Mail’s website), sandwiched between Peta Credlin and Paul Murray's shows.

It’s a sign of just how much election debates have lost relevance over the past decade, as an increasingly apathetic voting public tunes out. In the 2000s, most election debates drew north of 2 million viewers, carried across multiple channels. The peak came when 3 million Australians watched Tony Abbott and Julia Gillard slug it out in 2010. Rudd v Abbott still drew 1.5 million in 2013, before the real decline started. In 2016, the last time Sky got the first debate, a paltry 54,000 watched the first people’s forum.

Before the last election, Kerry Stokes claimed a “wonderful coup” landing the first debate on Seven, only to put it on the second channel for viewers on the East Coast (because Home and Away). It was the 19th most watched program in the country that night, with just 415,000 viewers, far behind the millions who watched a reality TV show about grown adults who make things out of Lego.