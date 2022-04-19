Last week, seven Coalition MPs were given prominence in The Age to make an evidence-free claim that voters don’t care about a federal integrity commission.

I say evidence-free because polls have consistently shown otherwise. In November 2020, Guardian Australia's essential poll reported 81% of Australians back the need for an integrity body, and Nine's own Resolve Poll last October showed that 70% are supportive of one.

So why report such tripe at all? Is it to underscore a fact known all too well by Australians who don’t live in a marginal seat? That our needs, beliefs and passions as citizens of this country don’t matter? This contrasts mightily with swinging voters in marginal electorates, whose needs, beliefs and passions are at least fielded by their MPs long enough for a winner of the federal poll to be declared before being kicked to the curb, as happened to the federal ICAC after the last election. Easy come, easy go.