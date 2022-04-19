After the crudities of Married at First Sight on Nine it was a relief to get three programs last night where you could at least watch the contestants and not cringe with embarrassment.

Last night was launch night for The Voice on Seven (1.26 million -- a winner), LEGO Masters on Nine (a middling success/disappointment with 929,000) and MasterChef Australia: Fans v Favourites (a flop for Ten with just 637,000 viewers). And that’s the way it will be while the trio goes head to head.

It was Seven’s night from Nine and Ten with the ABC wandering around in fourth. What will be interesting is whether these programs were streamed to any degree (there will probably be some evidence of people watching The Voice watching MasterChef) and or viewed over the next seven days.