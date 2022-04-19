Taking out the trash We wanted to note the news, dumped on the Friday of a four-day weekend, that Western Australian Liberal Ben Small had been found ineligible to hold his Senate seat for the distinctly old-school reason that he holds dual citizenship. Turns out having a TER of 99.75 (which Small includes in his parliamentary bio for some reason) doesn't make you good at paperwork. We understand it's all sorted now and Small intends to run again, giving us reason to hope for more of the joy that can only come from politicians using Senate estimates to read deadpan Twitter jokes mocking his colleagues.

Simpsons did it We're delighted to see the Liberal National Party has finally discovered The Simpsons as posting fodder, something the page "The Simpsons against the Liberals" has been mining for years. Over the weekend the LNP shot back, with a solid-enough gag about the apparent booing of Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese at Byron Bay Bluesfest:

Meanwhile, the Greens, reverting to type after the fever dream of that "sexy Shrek" video, managed to post two Simpsons memes in as many days that managed, almost impressively, to be utterly joyless and joke-free.