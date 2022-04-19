Ketanji Brown Jackson's ascension to the US Supreme Court is a historic milestone.
After 233 years and 115 predecessors, she is the first Black woman elevated to the nation's highest bench. She will assume her new duties once the court's current term is completed in June.
Her appointment fulfilled a campaign promise by President Joe Biden, and mirrored his resolve that all Americans should be represented in the corridors of power.
