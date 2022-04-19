Pauline Hanson has raised the question of the national ownership of Australia's natural resources, while speaking at her One Nation Party's Tasmanian campaign launch in Launceston.

After a speech largely concerned with limiting foreign ownership of property and agricultural land, opposing vaccine mandates, and explicitly doubting the science of climate change, Hanson replied to a question put by Crikey as to whether she thought a trillion dollars of public debt constituted a problem for the country, and what should be done about it.

In a long and pretty focused answer Hanson suggested that many of our budget problems arose from the "free kick" being given by the Morrison government and Resources Minister Matt Canavan to Exxon, Chevron and Shell.