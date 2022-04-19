At least one person is dead after Sri Lankan police used tear gas and opened fire to disperse an anti-government demonstration as protests across the country intensified after a major fuel price increase, officials say.

The clashes broke out in Rambukkana, 95km east of the capital, after protesters blocked the main railway line, holding up dozens of trains for more than 10 hours.

Police official Nihal Thalduwa said police initially used tear gas to try to get the protesters moving but they responding by throwing stones at officers.

Get the election coverage you deserve. Choose what you pay and your level of coverage. JOIN TODAY

That prompted police to return fire.

At least 24 people were injured, including eight police officers.

A hospital spokesperson said one person succumbed to gunshot injuries and four others are in a critical condition.

Protesters in Sri Lanka took to the streets on Tuesday as the country grapples with a fuel price hike and shortages of petrol and diesel.

In addition, bus fares as well as flour and bread prices also have been increased.

Protests have blocked public transport, including train services, in several towns and disrupted travel to schools and offices, a senior police officer said.

On Monday, the biggest fuel price hike was put in place, raising diesel prices by 64 per cent and petrol by 33 per cent per litre.

Protesters are also demonstrating outside the president’s office for the 11th consecutive day.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president’s brother.