On day one of the campaign, Scott Morrison penned an article to mark the start of the official 2022 federal election campaign: “This election is a clear choice.”

The piece -- nearly identical to prepared remarks he gave at a press conference that day -- was published to the prime minister’s 620,000-odd followers on the professional social network LinkedIn.

When talking about social media and elections, platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok get all the shine. LinkedIn, however, could play its part in influencing millions of Australians who use the Microsoft-owned platform -- and on it, Morrison has a significant edge over Anthony Albanese.