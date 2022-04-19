As the second week of the election campaign kicked off, we are finally starting to look beyond Anthony Albanese’s gaffe last week.

That could be because the latest Newspoll showed, despite a fall in Albanese’s personal approval, Labor maintaining an election-winning lead. But it could also be that journalists, already broadly dissatisfied with the state of campaign reporting, are moving on.

They’re also moving on to things uncomfortable for Scott Morrison. Today the prime minister was trying to brush aside a series of stories about transphobic comments by Liberal Warringah candidate Katherine Deves.