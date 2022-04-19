Labor has pledged to launch a sweeping review of the National Disability Insurance Scheme and provide better services for the more than half a million Australians relying on it for support.

The opposition has unveiled six key measures it says will return the scheme to its original vision.

The plan includes raising the staffing cap, streamlining the planning process and appointing a senior officer within the scheme’s agency to deliver better services to regional areas.

Get the election coverage you deserve. Choose what you pay and your level of coverage. JOIN TODAY

Labor has also pledged to pause changes to supported independent living and investigate ways to cut red tape and stop queues mounting for people with a disability finding appropriate housing.

Government mismanagement has led to a 400 per cent increase in NDIS decisions being taken to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal and the National Disability Insurance Agency spending $28 million in six months on legal fees, Labor NDIS spokesman Bill Shorten said.

“Labor wants to stop people with disability and their families feeling like they are trapped in a maze of reviews, appeals and legal action,” he said.

“We also recognise the NDIS needs more skilled carers and whilst there are many good service providers, we will crack down on the fringe-dwelling unregistered cowboys ripping people off.”

Labor is also trying to put its stumbled start to the election campaign behind them, launching an attack on the government’s integrity on Tuesday morning.

Campaign spokesperson Jason Clare took aim at a reported $500,000 payout to former staffer Rachelle Miller by the Department of Finance after she accused stood-aside minister Alan Tudge of being abusive – allegations he strenuously denies.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday said if there was any matter raised in relation to the conduct of a minister it would have gone across his desk.

“I can assure you absolutely that no such reference has been made to me. So to imply that would be false.”

Mr Clare said the public deserved to know who the payout related to.

“(The prime minister) is saying it’s got nothing to do with Tudge. Who has it got to do with? We deserve to know the truth. It’s your money.”

With the polls tightening and Labor losing ground, Mr Clare says Wednesday’s first leaders’ debate will allow Mr Albanese to showcase why it’s time for change.

“The Australian people don’t throw out governments lightly. They throw governments out when they have continually failed, when they have no ideas for the future and when they are just fighting amongst themselves.

“This government meets the trifecta.”

As the cost of living and wages continued to be an issue for voters, Mr Clare ruled out any Bob Hawke-style wage accords, but reiterated a jobs summit would be held under a Labor government.

“One of the things that Bob Hawke and Paul Keating did … was to get the people in the room that are going to help get the outcome we all want,” Mr Clare said.

“What Albanese said is we would have a national employment summit – the logic is the same. If you get the right people in the room to work together, you can lift wages and build a stronger economy.”