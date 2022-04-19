"You can have any flavour of soup you want, as long as it's chicken or cauliflower," one of the kitchen volunteers says through the long serving hatch -- a serving hatch! -- of the Burnie senior citizens club kitchen.

The place is on the edge of the CBD: a squat building, near the freight rail lines, in the shadow of the still-standing metal chutes and chimneys, the rusting factories, the red-brick and white moderne-style mills climbing the low mountainside. The polished, brown, gold-lettered boards recording past presidents look down from bare brick walls on Laminex benches, stacked chairs and, at the back, dust-over-covers, full-size pool tables.

There's 60 senior citizens here today. "Let me remind you that anyone over the age of 50 can join our organisation," the current president boomed in a voice which might have once echoed across a factory floor or regional bank branch. And -- hang on, age of 50? OK, 61 senior citizens here today.