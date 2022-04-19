Newspoll, wow. After a week that we were told was bad, clumsy and borderline fatal for Anthony Albanese, Labor maintained an unchanged 53-47 lead on a two-party-preferred basis.

Albanese’s own net satisfaction took a battering on the back of his opening-day memory fail and subsequent breathless coverage, falling to a record low of -14. Meanwhile, both major parties suffered drops in their primary vote, with Labor falling one point to 36% and the Coalition recording an identical fall to land on 35%.

With those low primary votes (the Coalition won the last election with 41.4%), the May 21 poll is shaping as a close contest fought on an individual seat level. And with nearly one in three respondents picking a minor party or other, coupled with Albanese’s falling approval rating, a hung Parliament remains a distinct possibility.