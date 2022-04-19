“Good on ya for having a go, mate!”

It’s a sunny Easter Monday morning and the Greens candidate for the seat of Mackellar has set up his electoral signs on the beach promenade at Dee Why. The place is packed with young families, surfers and strollers, all keen for a taste of good ol’ Aussie coastal culture after months of relentless rain and overcast skies dumped on the joint by La Niña. Everyone seems just glad to be out, at last, even though you can’t find a car park for blocks.

Ethan Hrnjak, tall, softly spoken, is handing out flyers. He’s 18 and looks even younger in his posters. Like, maybe, 16?