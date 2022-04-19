Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 Australian federal election polling day. Each day, Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

As the leaders of both campaigns hoped for a bit of fresh air over the Easter long weekend, there was one ember that continued to smoulder: Liberal Warringah candidate Katherine Deves and her history of transphobic posts. Crikey associate editor Cam Wilson spoke with audience editor Imogen Champagne about the steady drip of old social media posts and comments that are fuelling calls to disendorse the candidate in a seat the government hopes to pick back up.

