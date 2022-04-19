If you could change just one thing about Australia, what would it be?

It’s hard to pick just one thing. There are a number of things that we need to change. I want to be able to put the compassion back into politics, especially when we talk about important issues like Indigenous affairs and immigration.

What is the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

I’ve encountered racism like everyone else, but the worst was when someone said, “You’re the wrong colour.”

What is the best thing that has ever happened to you?

I’ve been fortunate to have been chosen to do a number of important jobs, like being elected to the Northern Territory Parliament and being the first woman to lead the Aboriginal Land Council.

Who or what do you see as the biggest threat to Australia?

Climate deniers, especially the Morrison-Joyce government and Clive Palmer.

Which historical figure do you most admire and why?

I’ve always admired Charles Perkins.

What would your final meal be?

Home-made curry chicken and rice (I make a mean curry chicken).