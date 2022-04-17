More shocking anti-trans comments from Scott Morrison’s hand chosen Liberal Party candidate for Warringah Katherine Deves have come to light, including saying trans women are indulging in “womanface”.
The revelation comes as the prime minister and senior ministers double down on their support for her.
In the days leading up to the beginning of the election campaign, Deves attempted to scrub her online presence from the internet by deleting her Twitter account.
