To the deep dismay of the leaders of both parties, trans politics is getting a run in the election. That began with Tasmanian Liberal Senator Claire Chandler, proposing a bill to regulate recognition of women in women's sport. Having the state tell hundreds of sports authorities how they should run their competitions is an interesting approach to small government, but let that pass.

Scott Morrison ran with it for a while, and then jumped off when North Shore valkyrie Katherine Deves, described gender altering (or 'affirming' as it is now described) surgery as mutilation, and compared herself to the French resistance in her struggle against the LGBTQ/the Nazis.

The stoushette has recirculated a moment that occurred just before the election began.