Delicious Mayo She may sound like a New Zealander saying "Alice in black", but Allison Bluck is actually the Liberal Party candidate for the South Australian seat of Mayo. You may remember that Mayo is the seat that walking dynasty handbrake Georgina Downer was trying to pry back for the Liberals from Centre Alliance MP Rebekha Sharkie when she fanned the embers of the sports rorts scandal into a raging fire with a big novelty cheque.

We're sure it's learnt its lesson and there will be no more avoidable gaffes -- and I think you can see where I'm going here.

In a truly bonkers development, a letter went out from the Liberal Party claiming Bluck was the manager of the “Kangaroo Island Nature Trail”, except that job title actually belongs to Alison Buck. Talk about taking an L! Swiftly a retraction was issued, claiming an early draft was incorrectly sent out -- but this raises questions about the process: was the letter drafted using an inexact Google search and without access to the candidate's phone number? Liberal voters in Mayo must be delighted to see the party finally has its shit together.