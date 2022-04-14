The issue in a nutshell

The most recent budget forecasts a decade of budget deficits with unfunded spending permanently higher than in the past 30 years.

Why is it an issue?

Since the pandemic, federal spending has increased to a long-term average of 26-27% of GDP. The 2022 budget papers predict a decade of spending at those levels, while government receipts will never top 26%, leaving budget deficits well into the 2030s on top of existing debt.

What the parties say

After once boasting of being "back in black", the Coalition now says Australia's massive debt is affordable because it will shrink as a proportion of GDP over time. Labor says the Coalition's wasteful spending must stop, but otherwise offers no commitment to increasing taxes or reducing spending that differs from the Coalition. Labor's previous commitments to improving the efficiency of taxes and removing damaging concessions like negative gearing have been abandoned after Coalition scare campaigns in 2019.