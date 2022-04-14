US and European officials believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Gen. Aleksandr Dvornikov as the country’s ground commander in Ukraine in an apparent bid to iron out logistical challenges and centralise command over its campaign as Moscow prepares for a renewed assault in eastern Ukraine.

An experienced senior officer who oversaw Russia’s intervention in Syria, notorious for its brutal tactics, Dvornikov was widely seen as a potential successor to Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. His appointment and Russia’s withdrawal from the Kyiv region, Ukraine’s capital, is tacit acknowledgement from Moscow that the invasion has not gone according to plan as Ukrainian and Western officials warn that a coming battle in the Donbas could eclipse the kind of fighting seen in the conflict thus far.

“The battle for Donbas will remind you of the Second World War, with its large operations, manoeuvre, involvement of thousands of tanks, armoured vehicles, planes, artillery,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers last week.