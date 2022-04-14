We tend to think that the job of legislatures involves maintaining and protecting the power of the people to choose their governments.

In fact their primary role is restoring the people’s power, and ensuring an equilibrium of power between all branches -- because that’s what makes democracies functional and stabilised.

They do this by legislating. In particular by noting where power is accumulating and responding to such overreaches by passing laws that restore the balance between the branches on which stable democratic governance depends.