You can blame factional brawling and litigious former members if you like, but anything that goes wrong with last-minute NSW Liberal candidates is entirely the fault of Scott Morrison.

He's the one who allowed his minion Alex Hawke to completely wreck the NSW preselection process because greater party democracy threatened Hawke. He's the one who presided over the bizarre situation where his ministers faced disendorsement because they'd lost control of their branches. He's the one who couldn't call the election until last weekend because he was too busy wasting taxpayer money fighting his own party in the courts.

And he's the one who picked Katherine Deves in Warringah in Sydney to take on Zali Steggall.