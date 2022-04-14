Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 Australian federal election polling day. Each day, Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

Australian voters are sick of reporter’s trying to trip up politicians with their “gotcha!” questions — that’s what the overwhelming positive sentiment towards Green’s leader Adam Bandt’s response to a journalist yesterday tells us.

News editor Georgia Wilkins speaks about how these kind of questions, when asked in the wrong spirit, undermine trust in the media and the whole political process. Plus, Wilkins goes into detail about the Morrison government once and for all ditching its promise to establish a federal anti-corruption commission, and breaks down the mixed messages coming from the Coalition on trans issues.

