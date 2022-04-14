If you could change just one thing about Australia, what would it be?
I would change the term for sitting members of the House of Representatives to four years. This will give a newly elected member or government a greater opportunity to implement new policies and infrastructure, while lessening the frequency the Australian people need to go to the polls.
What is the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?
