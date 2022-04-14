The real brains behind any election campaign sit far from the travelling circus of the leaders’ buses. Coalition insiders will tell you Scott Morrison’s “miracle” election win of 2019 was less a miracle than a brilliantly executed, disciplined and effective campaign.

Three years on and with Morrison needing another miracle, the government is hoping to put together the same ingredients that went into 2019's magic pudding so much of the campaign infrastructure looks strikingly similar.

Once again, the Liberal and Nationals campaign headquarters is in the inner-Brisbane suburb of Milton. It’s in the electorate of Brisbane, a marginal Labor is pushing at, as it tries to break down the Coalition’s “maroon wall” (it holds 23 of Queensland's 30 seats).