Australians are complaining that ABC’s Vote Compass is not accurate because it’s accurately telling them which party they should vote for based on their policy preferences.

Each election cycle, the ABC works with international Vox Pop Labs to provide an Australian version of the Vote Compass, an online tool that uses a brief questionnaire to graph a person’s political views relative to Australia’s major parties.

The Vote Compass tool is upfront about only taking each party’s policies into consideration and not other factors like representation and track record. These policy positions are prepared by a team of political scientists who then check with the political parties to ensure they are accurate, according to the Vote Compass methodology.