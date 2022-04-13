Last night was as boring as a Thursday night! No Gogglebox Australia on Ten, no football (NRL on Nine, AFL on Seven, neither on Foxtel). And viewing figures reflected that, with losses across the board in the evening. The breakfast figures returned to near normal, although the impact of the holidays and the ratings break were there to see.

Ten at least tried with The Dog House Australia -- 737,000 nationally. The ABC’s A Dog’s World with Tony Armstrong landed 427,000 for the final of three eps interrupted by the federal budget.

In the early schedule, 7.30pm Tuesday was down as TBA. Some time after it was sent to Nine newspapers, someone flipped a coin and the Elton John biopic Rocketman was the victim sacrificed to fill the slot -- the movie attracted only 467,000 nationally and was soundly beaten by the woofers on Ten.