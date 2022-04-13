Biden its time etc In a move you could see coming from space, The Australian is attempting to drag Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese's slip-ups on rates -- both cash and unemployment -- into a third day of coverage. Terry McCrann has weighed in with a particularly edifying take. Under the headline "Does Albanese have early onset Joe Biden?" he seems to genuinely make the argument that Albanese might be mentally impaired, referring to concerns about the US president's mental acuity, and asking: "Can we seriously risk having an essentially non-functioning and indeed non-functionable leader in a replay of Biden?"

There are many issues with this, obviously. But apart from its incredible grubbiness (we note at time of writing even the Oz has kept it off the homepage) we would note this analogy might not be quite as devastating as intended. Biden -- whether breathing in the "springtime of his senescence" or not -- won the US presidency with the most votes of any candidate in history.

Meanwhile, thanks to Troy Bramston, who concluded his piece "Pathway to victory lies in clues from the past" with a paragraph that will ring through the ages for its bold predictions and savage insights: