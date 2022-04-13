The Coalition has been desperate to turn this into a khaki election, painting Labor as weak on defence, China, national security, and all the other scaries out there in the world. Labor is determined to neutralise this attack by offering... much of the same.

Why does it matter?

Whoever is prime minister after May will have to deal with a more contested security environment in the region, the AUKUS pact, the diplomatic freeze with China, the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a potential second Trump administration in the United States... all big challenges.

What are the parties offering?

From the government, it’s mainly been to escalate attacks on the opposition for being soft on national security, with Defence Minister Peter Dutton launching numerous bad faith claims that Labor cut military spending during its last term in office.