While the Coalition, employers and the business media insist that insecure work is a figment of Labor's imagination, Sydney travellers have been experiencing the pointy end of an increasing reliance on poorly paid casual work and a reluctance of large employers to offer workers pay rises.

Throughout the pandemic, both Qantas and Sydney Airport constantly demanded that border restrictions be lifted and airlines be allowed to fly again. In September 2020, Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert said states closing their borders to protect their citizens "is inconsistent with what it means to be Australian". In February 2021 Culbert called for an early reopening of borders "once vulnerable members of the community were vaccinated". And even as the east coast entered an extended lockdown and states shut borders again due to the Delta wave last year, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce repeatedly issued "plans" for travel to resume.

As well as standing down 20,000 staff during the pandemic, Joyce sacked 6000 workers as part of a major cost-cutting exercise over 2020-21. Now people wanting to make inquiries or speak to Qantas, which was privatised by the Keating government, have to endure seven-hour waits on the phone.