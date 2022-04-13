On last week’s Q+A, Labor’s Clare O’Neil was asked along with other panellists to respond to a questioner’s damning assessment of the prime minister’s character.
Her first brickbat was less eviscerating than we might have expected: “The truth is that Scott Morrison is the most strategic politician in the Parliament." She followed this up with more familiar swipes: he’s a liar, he can’t be trusted, etc. But the "most strategic" line was an interesting first gambit -- seemingly as much an observation by the opposition spokeswoman on aged care as an attack.
The idea of being "strategic" is now very common in public discourse. It is a quality often viewed in positive terms, though not by all. In the knowledge economy it has become a prized, saleable commodity. Thus management consultancy companies such as EY and McKinsey advertise their wonderful expertise in such arcane areas as "strategic innovation" or "strategy capacity and design".
