Truculent. Defensive. Stumbling on detail. No, not Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese. It's Australia’s media, already the clear loser in the election campaign as they sacrifice the issues their audiences need them to explore for the lure of the viral moment.

The result? The media has lost scarce time, wasted on explaining and justifying their decision to prioritise the Labor leader's blank-out over the deep policy explainers that make a difference in the lives of voters.

As John Howard said in his immediate -- and most honest -- response: "So what?"