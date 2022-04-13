Labor has ditched plans to review the JobSeeker rate, effectively abandoning any increase to the $46 a day unemployment payment if elected.

Responding to a question from the Australian Council of Social Services CEO Cassandra Goldie yesterday, opposition assistant treasury spokesman Andrew Leigh confirmed Labor would not be increasing the payment from $642.70 per fortnight.

It’s a move that has drawn sharp criticism from groups like ACOSS, as well as the Greens, who are calling for all income support payments to be raised to $88 a day.