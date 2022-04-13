Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 Australian federal election polling day. Each day, Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

On today’s edition, Tips and Murmurs editor Charlie Lewis interviews Crikey’s political editor Bernard Keane about the stories the media is talking about too much, the stories they’re not talking about enough, and whether it’s OK to get a beer with the PM.

Electioncast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Get the election coverage you deserve. Choose what you pay and your level of coverage. JOIN TODAY