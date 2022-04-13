Clearly eager to channel the spirit of Kevin ’07, Anthony Albanese and Labor's health spokesman Mark Butler have reheated Rudd's GP super clinics policy from 2007, with a Medicare Urgent Care clinic trial at 50 locations offering bulk-billed basic non-critical emergency-style services.

The $135 million trial -- partly inspired by a similar New Zealand scheme -- is less grandiose than the super clinics policy, which was eventually to cost $600 million and delivered too few clinics far too late.

Nonetheless, the announcement gave Albanese the chance to perform in a friendly environment -- a Medicare rally in Melbourne providing the platform for an attack on the Coalition's record on health spending (which has increased in real terms, but never mind) and its invariably nefarious plans for Medicare.