According to Australia’s commercial TV networks, they don’t exist at the moment. Ratings are still taken, but really just to make sure no one is watching TV at Easter (truly!).

Easter in fact has a lot to answer for if you like watching free-to-air TV. Because of past conventions, the two-week Easter break is a non-ratings period in TV schedules due to the conjunction of school holidays and a long public holiday break al(though they don’t really do the same for the June Queen’s Birthday break or the footy finals dominated October Labour Day break in some states).

In ratings terms, these figures do not matter -- and that tells us all we want to know why free-to-air TV continues to lose viewers to streaming services. Nine, Ten and Seven just don’t care, nor do News Corp, CBS or Seven West Media.