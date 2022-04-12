An absolute joke We've previously looked at the pain of being mistakenly dragged into politics. Poor @albo who keeps getting accused of being a closet communist, when all he wants to do is his horny drawings, or E!Online's People’s Choice AwarWds being grilled about its views on a second Brexit vote. They will have been through something similar to what comedian Simon Kennedy felt when he found out he was running for the Liberals in John Howard's old seat of Bennelong.

"I got a message from a mate in Bennelong saying 'What's all this?' when the first article came out saying Simon Kennedy was in the preselection race and I thought, 'Oh, this isn't good, I can't have my good name -- if it is good -- besmirched around my area'," Kennedy tells Crikey.

It only got worse from there. Once the Liberals' Kennedy -- a McKinsey partner aligned with the party's right -- won preselection, he started getting messages of congratulations.