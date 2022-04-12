Like most of us, the political media doesn't deal with change particularly well. The comfort zone for political journalists is a two-party system; despite generations of smaller parties and independents wielding significant influence in the Senate, the idea of minority governments is still portrayed as a kind of political disaster. Lower house independents are regarded as colourful eccentrics, such as Bob Katter, or political mistakes that are the product of failure by the major parties, traditionally assumed to be entitled to dominate the chamber.

The coverage of the most important aspect of this election, the challenge of an array of centrist independents -- all female -- to Coalition MPs, reflects the media's struggle with change. At ease with small, siloed but professionalised major parties and narratives based around personality, political journalists have visibly struggled with grassroots movements dedicated to political change and the candidates that have sought to represent them.

Confusion has abounded over the disparate Voices Of movements across different electorates, with journalists often assuming it's a sort of monolithic, unified movement when it is nothing of the sort. Contrary to the assumptions of many political journalists, some Voices Of groups don't even endorse the high-profile independent standing in their seats. The assumption of journalists is that Voices Of groups must be a type of political party, because they're used to only thinking in terms of political parties, and it's usually a good rule of thumb for politics. In this case, it happens to be badly wrong.