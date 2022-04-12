The ability of Australia's intelligence agencies to make blunder after blunder and not merely never be held accountable but to continue to be held in almost untouchable esteem by politicians and the media is a striking and unusual feature of Australian politics.

The past quarter century has seen a litany of intelligence bungles and scandals that have cost lives, damaged Australia's interests and harmed other countries as well. In no instance -- even in the most scandalous and criminal conduct -- has anyone in what is called the "Australian intelligence community" been held to account.

The Solomon Islands' deal with China is another addition to that storied history of failure, Australia being taken by surprise by the revelation that its government had negotiated an agreement with China involving ship visits, logistical replenishment and other related activities.