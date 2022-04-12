Queensland likes to be different, even when we say we’re not. From daylight saving to closing up shop early during the pandemic to implementing the school curriculum our way -- we want to be noticed. And that won’t be hard during a campaign where three states, headed by Queensland, will get top billing by a travelling gaggle of politicians.

An electoral redistribution, retiring MPs and a resurgent Labor Party in Western Australia will put a focus on that state and the number of marginal seats in NSW will make it a crucial state for Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor leader Anthony Albanese to traverse.

But Queensland, where the Coalition holds 23 of the 30 federal seats, will be full of surprises.