The electorate of Mackellar on Sydney’s northern beaches may not be on your drinking bingo card come election night. Not like, say, those iconic seats of Eden-Monaro or the “bellwether” Bass, which scores you a vodka shot or three.

The electorate is named after eminent surgeon and politician Sir Charles Mackellar and his daughter Dorothea. This is the Dorothea whose poem My Country eulogised Australia as a nation “of droughts and flooding rains”, which is still quoted by climate change sceptics 114 years after it was written.

Could it be the issue of climate change that finally wrests the seat out of Liberal Party hands after 73 years?