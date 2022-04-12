Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 Australian federal election polling day. Each day, Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

On the second day of the campaign, Crikey‘s Cam Wilson speaks to Imogen Champagne about the big questions about the election’s social media battle ground: what are the major parties doing online? Is TikTok going to have a big impact, and is anyone bloody paying attention to the election yet?

Electioncast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

