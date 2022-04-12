Liberal candidate Dr Rachel Swift (Image: Supplied/Private Media)

If you could change just one thing about Australia, what would it be?

When I lived across Africa, I loved the positivity -- in the most difficult of circumstances people believed tomorrow would be better than today. There is a lot that can be done to make tomorrow better, but a belief that we can achieve a bright future is critical for mental health and for delivering outcomes.

What is the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?