If Labor's Anthony Albanese spent much of today apologising for getting some basic numbers wrong yesterday, the fossil fuel industry was hearing all the right numbers from the Coalition: Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce announced a remarkable $1.5 billion handout to the gas industry to establish a new port facility in Darwin.

But wait, I hear Crikey readers cry, isn't there already a port in Darwin? Like, the one that the NT government sold to a Coalition-connected Chinese firm in 2015 with the blessing of the feds? Ah, yes, but China has, in the manner of how we've always been at war with Eastasia -- transformed since 2015 from the nation whose orbit we had to get closer to (thank you, Paul Kelly) and about which it was racist to suggest otherwise -- to being the Great Satan in the cosmology of the Coalition and News Corp.