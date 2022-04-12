If Labor's Anthony Albanese spent much of today apologising for getting some basic numbers wrong yesterday, the fossil fuel industry was hearing all the right numbers from the Coalition: Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce announced a remarkable $1.5 billion handout to the gas industry to establish a new port facility in Darwin.
But wait, I hear Crikey readers cry, isn't there already a port in Darwin? Like, the one that the NT government sold to a Coalition-connected Chinese firm in 2015 with the blessing of the feds? Ah, yes, but China has, in the manner of how we've always been at war with Eastasia -- transformed since 2015 from the nation whose orbit we had to get closer to (thank you, Paul Kelly) and about which it was racist to suggest otherwise -- to being the Great Satan in the cosmology of the Coalition and News Corp.
So now we're building another port -- especially for all the gas that we're going to develop in the NT, adding significantly to the world's CO2 emissions even if we don't count them as ours because someone else burns the gas.
