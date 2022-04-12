Miners, farmers and developers of new industries are expected to benefit from new logistics hubs in the Northern Territory.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, who is campaigning in the NT ahead of the May 21 election, said the government would invest $440 million in three logistics hubs.

He said they would unlock the region’s vast resources, strengthen supply chains and boost exports.

“Our investment in new hubs at Tennant Creek, Alice Springs and Katherine will ensure valuable commodities such as gas and critical minerals reach ports and international markets faster, generating more export income and making our nation wealthier and stronger,” he said on Wednesday.

The three projects include:

* $216.8 million for a multimodal logistics hub at Tennant Creek;

* $160 million for a logistics and agribusiness hub at Alice Springs; and

* $63.2 million for a logistics and agribusiness hub at Katherine.

There is strong interest in the NT in gold, zinc, bauxite and gas development, with the resources sector valued at $6.45 billion.