Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia strongly believes chemical weapons have been used in attacks by Russia on the port city of Mariupol.

Following reports chemical weapons were used by Russian forces, Vasyl Myroshnychenko said while it was difficult to access Mariupol due to the area being under siege, there were reports gas was used.

“We understand that the likelihood of the use of chemical substances is very high,” he told ABC Radio on Wednesday.

“We cannot yet identify what substance was used, but it was widely reported by a number of people who still have some sort of access.”

The US and UK have indicated they are investigating the reports of chemical weapons being used and seeing if the claims can be verified.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned earlier this week that Russia may resort to chemical weapons as it massed troops for a new assault.

Mr Myroshnychenko said the situation in Ukraine, particularly in parts of Mariupol, was dire as the conflict continued.

“It’s still urban warfare … the only problem is they have run out of ammunition, food and supplies,” he said.

“I’m not sure how long people can still stand, and the situation is extremely difficult as over 100,000 civilians are trapped in the city and many of them are becoming casualties of these hostilities.”

The ambassador said if Russia is found to have used chemical weapons, there should be a strong response from the US, NATO and the European Union.

It comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare public appearance to defend his decision to invade Ukraine.

He also appeared alongside ally Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

While Mr Putin said peace talks with Ukraine had hit a dead end, Mr Myroshnychenko said Russia had used the talks for other purposes.

“Our belief from the very beginning was that Russia used those negotiations as a distraction, as an opportunity to buy more time to regroup their forces,” he said.

“They are now building up many troops around the eastern part of Ukraine … and they are getting ready for another major assault.

“This is about to happen in the next few days.”

Australia recently sent several Bushmaster armoured vehicles to Ukraine to assist military forces in the country.

Mr Myroshnychenko said three of the armoured vehicles had already arrived in Ukraine with more on the way.

“The Australian government understands the urgency of this,” he said.