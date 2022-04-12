Anthony Albanese, neat dark-blue suit, white shirt, designer glasses, all smiles, seated outside Banjo's Bakery Café amid a circle of nurses talking about the need to pump some money into the state's terrible health system and to give primary care staff the respect they deserve.

We were in Devonport's Rooke Street mall, the AH Pease shoe store and Best and Less opposite, down a bit the Devonport books n gifts, pink furbies and Trent Dalton in the window, then JeansWest and the century-old jewellers, and mostly elderly couples outside the coffee shops, Miller shirts and pink knitwear, sun beating down on the pinkish mall flooring, and it was all going swimmingly.

The nurses were loving Albo -- they'd want to, having been steered here by nursing union types -- and he was relaxing and getting into it. "They can spend millions on advertising but they can't spend some money on nursing training," he said to furious agreement. They talked about aged care and the crisis in it. Albo listened carefully as a nurse inspector talked of the terrible conditions she saw going round the homes, and Albo emphasised Labor's plan for change. This was great!