The issue in a nutshell

Regular scandals about conditions in aged care facilities led to the aged care royal commission, and the large number of deaths in aged care during the pandemic further concentrated attention on a growing problem with a lack of workers. A case to significantly raise aged care remuneration is before the Fair Work Commission.

What else?

As the key funder of aged care services via grants to providers, the Commonwealth is crucial to lifting remuneration. It is also in a transition from the current soft-touch regulatory environment to one with more stringent requirements on aged care providers and a stricter regulator.

What the parties are saying

Unions and employers in the sector have called for a government commitment to funding the Fair Work Commission remuneration outcome. The Coalition has declined to state its position, despite requests from the parties involved. Labor has agreed to fund the outcome -- the cost of which will be unclear until the commission makes its decision -- and has stated that it intends, in line with the royal commission recommendation, to require nurses be on duty 24/7 in all aged care facilities, rather than the 16 hours a day the government proposes.