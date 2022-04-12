A long-serving member of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal has resigned, apparently in reaction to the government's extreme politicisation of the tribunal which has seen dozens of Liberal politicians and staffers parachuted into highly paid jobs over the years the Coalition has been in office.

Crikey understands that on Friday last week Adelaide-based AAT member Jennifer Strathearn circulated an email to all AAT staff informing them that she had sent her resignation to the governor-general that day.

Strathearn has been with the AAT since 2015, when the government amalgamated it with two other tribunals, and worked in the social services division which reviews decisions made by agencies such as Centrelink. Before that she had been a member of the Social Security Appeals Tribunal.